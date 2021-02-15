Halle Berry Dances Topless, Shares Steamy PDA-Filled Posts As She Celebrates Valentine's Day with Boyfriend

Instagram

"You keep everything simple," the actress wrote.

Halle Berry was feeling the love with her boyfriend Van Hunt this Valentine's Day.

Over the weekend, the actress shared two steamy posts in celebration of the romantic holiday.

Berry, 54, first posted a video of herself dancing topless in her underwear alongside Hunt, 50. In the clip -- which featured the couple standing on a balcony with their backs to the camera -- Berry, who was only wearing a pair of heart-printed underwear, swayed back and forth to Hunt's song "Being a Girl" as she danced with her arm around him.

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt ✨ #valentinesdayweekend," she captioned the post. "Music by the one & only Van Hunt."

The Oscar winner went on to share a "#vdayphotodump" in another post, which featured shots of herself and Hunt, including a PDA photo of the two locking lips. Berry and Hunt rocked matching heart-printed onesies in the pics.

Alongside the photos, Berry shared a message to people who haven't find their "person" yet.

"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right...I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" she captioned the post. "No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it's always worth it."

She continued, "If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ....your person...even if it takes you until you're 54! Happy Valentine's Day 🤎#vdayphotodump."

Berry tagged MeUndies -- a popular underwear and loungewear brand -- in both posts as well.

The "Die Another Day" star's kids Maceo, 7, and Nahla, 12, joined Berry in celebrating Valentine's Day. The "John Wick" actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories showcasing the gifts she received, including balloons, a candle, flowers and a card addressed "To Mommy."

"When ya kids love you up," she wrote alongside the pic.

Back in September, Berry confirmed she's dating Hunt when she posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Hunt's name on it and wrote, "Now you know."

Berry shares her daughter, Nahla, with her ex-partner Gabriel Aubry, while she had her son, Maceo, from her previous relationship with her estranged husband Olivier Martinez.

