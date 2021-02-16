Addison Rae Details Struggles With Public Scrutiny Over Her Body: 'It Hurts Sometimes'

Instagram

"I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am."

Addison Rae has opened up about dealing with the dark side of internet fame.

In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine the 20-year-old TikTok phenomenon addressed which comments are most hurtful: "A lot of it has to do with body image."

"It's a really hard thing to deal with when you're a girl, especially going through your teens. I am 20, and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, 'Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty,'" Addison explained.

The "He's All That" actress continued, "For me, a lot of people have said, 'Oh, I love how comfortable she is, and she doesn't look like the beauty standard.' It's a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, 'I'm so glad she's confident that she doesn't look perfect.'"

"It hurts sometimes when people say that, because I think everyone's perfect, so why is there some standard of 'this body is the ideal body'?" she said. "I have thought a lot in the past year that it doesn't really define me and I am learning to love my body and who I am, for what I am."

The professional dancer concluded her thoughts and said, "I used to ask myself, 'Why doesn't my body look like that? Or why isn't my hair that way? Or why is my face this way?' Or even feature-wise, sometimes I would just really look at myself and pick myself apart for no reason."

Unfortunately, with over 76.5 million TikTok followers, this isn't the first time body-shaming comments ended up on Addison's feed.

In April of 2020, Addison Tweeted: "It definitely hurts to see people on my fyp calling me 'a whale' and saying 'she's fat now' and I just want to encourage everyone who hears these things about themselves to love yourself!!" Inspiring her fans to ignore the hate she said, "If you are healthy and happy, do NOT listen to these hurtful comments. You are perfect."