Brooke Shields Learning to Walk Again After Breaking Her Femur, Shares Video

Getty

"No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

Brooke Shields is in recovery after breaking her femur.

On Sunday, the actress revealed on Instagram that she broke her right femur and is relearning how to walk. Shields, 55, posted a video of herself slowly taking steps while using crutches.

"Bad boy and good boy," she began in the clip, taking a step with her right foot and then her left.

"There's only 20 percent weight," Shields said as she walked down a hospital hallway. "The goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit, just so you're not dragging it or hitching up your hip."

"Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," she captioned the post. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningIsNow."

Shields didn't mention how she broke her femur.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Fans and celebrities took to the comments section to wish Shields a swift recovery.

"I know you will heal so quickly. The Force is strong in you, my friend!" Jennifer Beals wrote.

"Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood," Glenn Close added.

"Oh crap honey I'm so sorry let me know how you're doing," Sharon Stone commented, before offering to bring Shields food.

"Get better soon," Kyle Richards commented, while Jaime Camil wrote, "Omg Brooke, get well soon please!"