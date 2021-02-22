DaBaby Responds to JoJo Siwa Name Drop Backlash, James Charles Reacts

Getty

"Can someone please explain why DaBaby is dissing JoJo Siwa when she's 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him?" tweeted James Charles.

Rapper DaBaby caught some major heat online this past weekend after name dropping JoJo Siwa on his new track "Beatbox Freestyle," which many fans of the 17-year-old dancer speculated was a diss.

However, DaBaby took to Twitter to set the record straight: "@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you."

"Don't let em trick you into thinking I'd ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning💖," the 29-year-old wrote.

"Turn me up, n---- gon' see why/N----, you a b----, JoJo Siwa," read the lyrics from DaBaby's "Beatbox Freestyle," that landed the rapper in some hot water online after its Feb. 19, release.

The "Rockstar" musician noted it was just a fun play on words, while many followers and supportive friends of the tween superstar called DaBaby out for his apparent poor choice of words.

One fan wrote: "DaBaby is a grown a-- man calling Jojo Siwa a b---- and for what, to rhyme? I- men are so f------ weird and annoying asf."

The drama turned up a notch a few hours before DaBaby's explanation on Twitter when YouTube personality and makeup mogul James Charles chimed into the conversation.

"Can someone please explain why DaBaby is dissing Jojo Siwa when she's 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him," Charles penned on Twitter.

DaBaby stans quickly came to his defense, while one explained, "Wheres the diss.....you realize he was rhyming 'gon see why' with 'jojo siwa' in the next line right? plssssss its wordplay."

Poking fun at the situation, DaBaby joked on Twitter: "I 'Siwa' Im not like the rest of you n-----.😂😂😂😂"

A fan of DaBaby responded and wrote, "Bae I don't 'Siwa' they so mad at you?" While the North Carolina native jokingly replied, "😂 I don't 'Siwa' they so mad either bae."