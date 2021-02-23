George Clooney Says Amal 'Would Kill Me' If He Tried His Barber Skills on Daughter

Getty

The Oscar winner also spoke about a new hobby he's taken up while at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

George Clooney may be a pro at cutting his own hair, but he likely won't be giving his daughter at trim anytime soon.

In a new interview with W Magazine, the actor -- who shares three-year-old twins, Ella and Alex, with wife Amal Clooney -- revealed he'd get in "trouble" with Amal if he'd ever try to cut Ella's long locks.

"I cut [my son's] hair, and I cut my own hair too, but I've always cut my own hair. My hair is like straw," said George, who revealed back in November that he's been his own barber for 25 years.

"I haven't cut my daughter's hair. I'd get in trouble if I did," he continued. "If I screw up my son’s hair, he'll grow out of it. But my wife would kill me if I touched my daughter's hair."

The "Midnight Sky" star shared details about the device he uses to get himself -- and his son -- haircuts.

"[I use] a Flowbee," he explained. "It's got a little suction on it, and then it's got these trimmers so it pulls your hair up and you cut it. It's hooked up to its own little vacuum cleaner."

Also during the interview, George was asked if he's taken on any new hobbies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'll tell you what I've taken on as a hobby: two or three loads of laundry a day, dishes all f------- day, because these kids are all slobs," he quipped. "Apparently, you have to wash [your children] every once in a while."

The Oscar winner also went to reveal the best advice he's ever received.

"My aunt Rosemary [Clooney, the actor and jazz singer] told me, 'Never mix grain and grape.' No wine and tequila. Or vodka and champagne,'" George shared.

Check out George's full interview with W Magazine, here.