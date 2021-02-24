Are Shanna Moakler and Kourtney Kardashian Still Taking Swipes at Each Other on Social Media?

Getty

Is this all merely a coincidence ... or is there more going on here?

Kourtney Kardashian and Shanna Moakler's latest social media posts have fans wondering whether they're taking subtle digs at each other amid the former's relationship with the latter's ex-husband, Travis Barker.

The shady behavior began after Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer made things between them Instagram official last week. Shortly after, Shanna reportedly liked a comment saying, "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time."

The next day, however, she told TMZ that Barker was her "friend" and she wanted him "to be happy." She added, "If being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly. I think they make a cute couple."

Of the shady like, she added, "I didn't even remember what the comment was, it was clearly in jest."

Though that seemed like a good place to put a pin in the perceived feud, Kourtney revived the talk of exes by sharing a link to a Poosh blog post titled, "How to Break the Habit of Stalking Your Ex on Social Media," which some read as a dig toward Moakler.

"We are haunted by the radical accessibility of everyone we've ever met, hooked up with, or dated via a tiny device we happen to keep on our person during all our waking moments (and for most of us, nestled close by during our sleeping hours, too)," read the article, which was not written by Kardashian herself.

"It's no wonder we've made a daily—or several times daily, or every hour—habit of checking in our exes, and our exes' exes, their new lovers, friends, acquaintances, and so forth," the post continued. "It's not healthy, it's not helping us move on, and unfortunately, it's all too easy."

Just a couple hours after that, Moakler also addressed exes again by joking on her IG, "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex."

Is this all just a coincidence? Probably. But the perceived back and forth is still making headlines.

Shanna and Travis were married in 2004 and separated two years later. Although they tried to rekindle their relationship after Travis was in a tragic plane crash that left four dead in 2008, the pair decided to go their own way. They share children Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15. She's currently dating Matthew Rondeau.