Daisy Ridley Describes What It Was Like Unleashing the Force on Ted Cruz

ABC/Getty

"People hate when actors talk about politics, so I was like, 'Oh my god what have I done?'"

Daisy Ridley may have been praised for unleashing a smidgen of her Force power on Ted Cruz, but at the time she was still a little concerned about weighing into American politics.

While appearing on Wednesday night's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Star Wars" actor recalled how she came to learn about Cruz's tweet, in which the Texas Senator defended fired "Mandalorian" star Gina Carano and appeared to criticize Ridley's character, Rey.

"Texan Gina Carano broke barriers in the 'Star Wars' universe: not a princess, not a victim, not some emotionally tortured Jedi," tweeted Cruz. "She played a woman who kicked ass & who girls looked up to. She was instrumental in making 'Star Wars' fun again. Of course Disney canceled her."

Although Cruz didn't call out Ridley's "Star Wars" character, Rey, by name, it's safe to say that the Jedi had her fair share of emotional struggles during her journey.

Ridley was then asked about Cruz's comment in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment and offered an epic response.

"I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi," Ridley said, quickly adding, "Who doesn’t leave their state when it's having a terrible time."'

However, while speaking with Kimmel, Ridley said was unaware of what Cruz had said about her until Yahoo brought it to her attention.

"I was doing interviews and somebody goes, 'Oh did you hear what Ted Cruz said?'" Ridley recalled. "I was like, 'Ted Cruz, is talking about me?' So they said it and I responded and I couldn't remember what I said, 'cause you know you have that heart-pounding thing of like 'Why is he saying something about me?'"

"I responded and I couldn't remember what I said," she continued. "And then we ended the interview and I was like, [gasp] 'I've said something about American politics and people hate when actors talk about politics,' so I was like, 'Oh my god what have I done?'"

While Ridley may have been concerned about her clap back, she was met with praise from fans and celebrities alike, including "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Rise of Skywalker" director, J.J. Abrams as well as actor Josh Gad.

"I get text J.J. Abrams and Josh Gad and an email from Lynn, who is head of marketing at Lucasfilm and they were like, 'Badass,'" Ridley recalled with a smile.