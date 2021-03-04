Florida Dad Who Cut Off Wife's Lover's Penis With Scissors Jailed for 20 Years

Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office

He caught his 32-year-old neighbor having sex with his wife two months prior, deputies said.

A Florida dad who cut off his wife's lover's penis with scissors has been jailed for 20 years.

Alex Bonilla, 51, pleaded no contest to charges of kidnapping to inflict bodily harm, burglary while armed, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a firearm, for the attack on his 32-year-old next door neighbor.

According to Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, on the morning of July 14, 2019, the father-of-five walked 50 yards from his trailer to the neighbor's home and broke in, armed with a gun.

The neighbor was making breakfast for his two daughters at the time; Bonilla told him he would kill him if he resisted, and then forced him into a bedroom, where he tied him up.

He then pulled down his underwear, tied a rubber band around the base of his genitals and "forcefully cut off the victim's penis with a pair of scissors," deputies said.

According to the police report, Bonilla then ran back across the street to his own home with the severed appendage.

Investigators never specified a motive for the assault; however they said Bonilla had discovered the neighbor having sex with his wife about two months prior.

When he was first approached by deputies, Bonilla claimed he'd caught the neighbor looking at his home, and went to confront him and tell him to stay away from his wife.

But he said the neighbor became angry and physically attacked him. "The defendant stated he then blacked out and doesn't remember anything from that point until he was at work and was arrested," the documents show.

Doctors were never able to re-attach the man's penis, leaving him unable to have sex or even urinate normally.