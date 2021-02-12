Note in Slain Beauty Pageant Winner's Pocket Leads to Arrest

YouTube

"Miss Lady Liberty" Rebecca Landrith was found murdered by the side of a highway over the weekend.

A former fashion model was found shot dead by the side of Pennsylvania's Interstate 80 on Sunday morning.

Rebecca Landrith -- who claimed the title of "America's It Girl Miss Lady Liberty" in 2014 -- was discovered by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee, according to PennLive News.

The coroner ruled the death a homicide after multiple gunshot wounds to Landrith's head, neck and throat were discovered. 18 bullets were reportedly removed from her body.

On Wednesday, police arrested 28-year-old Texan truck driver Tracy Rollins after discovering a note in Landrith's jacket pocket that contained his name, phone number and email address, per the outlet.

Rollins denied knowing Landrith, claiming he picked up a woman named Leslie in a truck stop in Connecticut, according to an affidavit. Rollins said he traveled with Leslie through Maine, New York and Wisconsin.

Investigators discovered Landrith had made hotel reservations under the name Leslie Myers and were able to identify her from fingerprints on receipts found on her body.

When questioned by authorities, Rollins reportedly said, "I hate to start lying to you cause this is a murder investigation." At the time, Rollins had not been told he was being questioned regarding a homicide.

Landrith had worked as a professional model in New York City and was a finalist in the "Miss Manhattan" contest in 2014 as well, according to her iStudio page.

"Ms. Landrith has appeared in numerous product advertisements, video commercials, magazines, acted as a spokesmodel in videos for businesses and their websites, and multiple haute-couture Runway shows including Fashion Week," read her biography on the website.

Her family spoke about the tragedy and the recent arrest to PennLive.