Brandi Glanville Trolls Lori Loughlin After Son Is Accepted to 'USC'

Getty

Except it was not USC...

Brandi Glanville appeared to throw shade at Lori Loughlin by referencing the college admissions scandal after her son was accepted into a university.

"Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone," the "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" tweeted on Tuesday.

Hours later, she followed up with, "Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I'm proud of him. Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion #ProudMom".

Glanville, 48, shares Mason, 17, and Jake, 13, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

Amazing news my baby got accepted to the University of Southern California and I didn’t even have to fake any rowing pictures or bribe anyone 💗🙏🙏🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 9, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

Was making a joke about the rowing team & bribes cuz my baby did it all on his own & I’m proud of him 🙏Should have proofread my tweet though, he got accepted to a University **IN** Southern California. Will share the school at a later time. Sorry 4 the confusion#ProudMom 💗💗💗 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) March 10, 2021 @BrandiGlanville

Back in December, the "Fuller House" star was released from prison after serving two months for her involvement in the college admission scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were found guilty of soliciting bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella accepted to USC. At the time, federal prosecutors revealed photos the parents allegedly took of their daughters on rowing machines to pass them off as student athletes.

Mossimo remains behind bars.

Meanwhile, Olivia Jade tried to keep it light when confronted about the college admissions scandal from a TikTok fan.

The 21-year-old influencer cracked a joke after the follower attempted to ask about Olivia Jade's time at USC nearly two years after she left the school amid her parents' indictments.

The follower, however, inquired, "How's collage," according to Yahoo.