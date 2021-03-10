Sharon Osbourne Stands with Piers Morgan Amid Controversial Exit, Celebs Divided After Meghan Markle Comments

Getty

Sharon Osbourne let it be known she supports Piers Morgan after he slammed Meghan Markle for her Oprah Winfrey interview and subsequently quit his show "Good Morning Britain."

"@piersmorgan I am with you," the "The View" host tweeted on Tuesday. "I stand by you. People forget that you're paid for your opinion and that you're just speaking your truth."

Her defense of the British TV personality may come as no surprise, as she and her rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne had been friends with Piers for many years.

In agreement with Osbourne were some other notable UK celebs. "Towie" star Mark Wright said on Instagram, "A man with an opinion, right or wrong, he has one, I wouldn’t dare say if I agree or disagree with his opinions over the years, as I may be crucified, but ultimately unlike others, Piers has one!!"

"Today has proven, you can't!! It will cost you. So let's all continue to be vanilla and agree with everything we should agree with and not what we want to. A great loss to @gmb love him or hate him. Along with @susannareid100 he made that show what it is. Without those 2 together at the helm, I'm not sure if it's future [sic]."

Mark's sibling and fellow "Towie" star Jess seemed to be in agreement: "Gutted you've left piers, you were a big part of @gmb & your strong opinions, whether we agreed or not, were what created an entertaining show & the debates we all tuned in for. Sad to see you go. X."

While Rebekah Vardy said, "Whilst we may not always share the same opinions, we both have plenty of them to argue over. You have always been a supportive friend to me & no one can deny that your partnership with Susanna bought GMB to life together. Hopefully see you at the football this year if we're allowed x."

On Monday, Piers said he "didn’t believe a word [Meghan Markle] says" after her bombshell interview with husband Prince Harry. Online backlash ensued and the following day -- after walking off the set of "GMB" during a confrontation with co-host Alex Beresford -- Piers announced he would be stepping down.

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil weighed in on Piers' exit, calling out his harsh criticism of the bi-racial Duchess of Sussex.

"May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to *defend* their right to be treated with dignity and respect... ever again," she tweeted. "All while being screamed over by this man."

TW: suicide



The actress then recalled a difficult period in her life where she was caught in Piers' line of fire.

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February," she wrote. "I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons."

"But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling..." she added with a GIF of her flipping her hair.

Back in February of 2020, the two sparred online after Piers shared private messages about Jameela from the late Caroline Flack. Jameela accused him of "using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me," according to E!.

Chelsea Handler also took umbrage with Piers' take down of Meghan, as she posted a clip from her appearance on his CNN show years ago where she criticized his interviewing abilities.

"Some ass----'s get better. Some just stay the same. ⁦@piersmorgan"