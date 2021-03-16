Alicia Silverstone Reacts to Harry Styles' Clueless Grammys Look: 'Cher Would Be So Honored'

Everett/Getty

"I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!"

Harry Styles' red carpet look at the 2021 Grammy Awards made Cher Horowitz proud.

On Monday, Alicia Silverstone, who famously starred as Horowitz in the 1995 film "Clueless," took to social media to praise Styles outfit, which featured a Gucci yellow plaid jacket and faux fur boa. Fans were quick to point out that the singer's ensemble shared similarities to Silverstone's iconic yellow plaid look from "Clueless."

And Silverstone joined in on the conversation.

Silverstone, 44, posted a photo collage featuring a photo of herself in the yellow plaid outfit from the film, a shot of herself wearing a pink boa as well as a pic of Styles on the red carpet.

"I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles! 😉💁🏼‍♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look😘 ," she wrote, before congratulating Styles on winning his first Grammy. "Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar."

In another tweet on Tuesday, Silverstone reposted a fan who shared a side-by-side of herself and Styles in their yellow plaid ensembles.

"Same energy," she wrote alongside the tweet.

Fans were loving Silverstone's posts about the comparison, calling the similar looks "iconic."

"OH MY GOD! I'm totally buggin' over this," a user tweeted, reference Cher Horowitz's famous line.

"TWO ICONS," wrote a fan, while another added, "THIS IS SO ICONIC."

"Who wouldn't want to look like Cher on a red carpet? Harry chose the right vibes," another person said.

Meanwhile, in addition to his red carpet outfit, Styles wore two more Gucci designs at the Grammys on Sunday night -- and all three ensembles included a faux fur boa.

At the awards show, Styles performed his hit "Watermelon Sugar," during which he rocked a leather ensemble. As previously mentioned, Styles took home his first Grammy, winning the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar."