Katharine McPhee Says She's 'In Trouble' with David Foster for Revealing Baby Name

"Hopefully my husband won't be too mad."

Katharine McPhee appears to be in a bit of hot water with her husband David Foster after she revealed the name of their newborn on Wednesday's "Today."

"My husband was kind of annoyed," the singer/actress revealed on "The Jess Cagle Show." "I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing, like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name.' Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just, it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep."

"But Hoda just asked me on the 'Today Show' like, 'What’s his name?' And I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it.'"

The "American Idol" vet then agreed with host Julia Cunningham that one doesn't say "no" to Hoda.

"My husband is friends with her too," Katharine added with a laugh. "So anyway, I think he's like a little bit -- he's just like, 'It’s the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"

The star explained how the couple fell in love with "Rennie" after finding out about the name only two hours before the birth of their son.

"So it’s a family name. One of his family members didn't tell us about til hours before he was born. And it sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn't think it would happen."

"We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something," she continued. "So anyway, yes, the cat's out of the bag. It's not like we're the only people who've named our child something, but it's just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could."

She added. "So anyway, I'm in trouble, but hopefully my husband won't be too mad."