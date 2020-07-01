David Foster Says He Will 'Never Disclose' Why He Split with Yolanda Hadid

Getty

The music producer divorced the "RHOBH" alum while she was battling Lyme disease.

David Foster said he is keeping his lips closed as to why he moved on from his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid.

He did, however, insist it had nothing to do with her battle with Lyme disease, which she was in the midst of when they divorced in 2015.

"How can I leave a sick woman?" the mega music producer, 70, disclosed in a new documentary, "David Foster: Off the Record," which dropped on Wednesday via Netflix.

"The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left," he continued. "It was for a different reason which I will never disclose that had nothing to do with her being sick."

The pair were married for four years in which the latter half of the relationship was partly documented while Yolanda appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

"My wife at the time wanted to do the show. I didn't want to be the guy to say no," David revealed in the documentary.

David appeared to regret the decision to be filmed for the Bravo hit as he said he has an adverse reaction to getting recognized for it in public.

"Hey, I've got 16 f--king Grammys, half a billion records. F--k that show!"

He did acknowledge, however, that he may have been a little hard to live with in the past as he is on his fifth marriage, currently wedded to Katharine McPhee.

"Anyone that calls me an a--hole for the things I've done, I think they're probably right," he confessed in the film. "I think I have been an a--hole a lot. I'm not a cold-hearted motherf--ker either."

Meanwhile, David and Katharine just celebrated their one-year anniversary on Sunday.

"A year ago today I married the love of my life. Thank you for always loving me and inspiring me in all aspects of my life. I love you. Here’s to the future!" the "American Idol" runner-up wrote on her Instagram.

David shared his own tribute alongside a gorgeous snap of the couple, writing, "happy anniversary to the love of my life!! Last summer at the beautiful Miramar!!"

The pair first met on Katharine's 2006 season of "American Idol" when David acted as the contestants' mentor.

On June 28, 2019, they got married at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in London.

Katharine was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while David was also married to B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson.

