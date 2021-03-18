Kris Jenner Weighs in on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce

Getty

In a new interview on Thursday, the family matriarch was also asked if the divorce will play out on the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has been a bit tumultuous for at least the last several months, with divorce or separation speculation swirling at least since the rapper launched his ill-fated bid for the 2020 presidential election.

Now that speculation has been put to rest, with Kim officially filing for divorce on February 19 citing "irreconcilable differences," fans and supporters of the reality family have been wondering what happens next, and what the family thinks about it.

Kris Jenner broke her silence about the divorce during an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" podcast on Thursday, talking about what she hopes for the couple as they navigate this difficult chapter.

She was also asked if fans will see any of this drama play out on the family's reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which kicked off its final season Thursday night. Based on the timeframe the season should cover, certainly some of that challenging reality should be playing out while the cameras were there.

"The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy," Kris said of Kim and Kanye. "And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."

She did, however, say of the divorce that "it's always going to be hard anytime," in particular because in this case, "there's a lot of kids."

But ultimately for Kris it's all about wanting our loved ones to be happy, whatever that might look like for them. "I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay," she said. "That's what you want as a mom."

As for whether or not the real-life drama will play out in front of the cameras, it's too soon to say, though Kris did tease, "You might!"

It's certainly possible that the family will choose to keep all of it behind the scenes. Kanye barely appeared on-camera early in their marriage, and rarely after that, so it's not like the family hasn't been selective about how much of themselves they share.

Revealing that decisions are still being made about what to show later in the season, and in the finale particularly, Kris said of Kim and Kanye, "I think it's just a private time for them. Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time."

She then added, "When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

Even if it doesn't get addressed in this final season of the long-running reality franchise on E!, this ending doesn't mean its the end of the Kardashians as a part of their fans' lives. Even beyond their social media and business enterprises, the family has inked a deal to bring their brand of ... well, them to Hulu (in whatever form that takes).

For now, though, all the drama unfolds every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on the 20th and final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" on E!