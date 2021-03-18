Piers Morgan Accuses Gayle King of Being Harry and Meghan's 'PR Mouthpiece'

Getty

Gayle found herself in Piers' line of fire after revealing details of a recent phone call with the couple.

"Hi @GayleKing - rather than acting as your Sussex friends' PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah's interview?," the British TV personality tweeted on Wednesday.

"America should hear THE truth."

The "CBS This Morning" co-host found herself in Pier's line of fire after she revealed the couple told her Harry's recent "conversations" with Prince Charles and Prince William were "not productive."

"But they are glad they have at least started a conversation," Gayle explained during Tuesday's episode of her show. However, she added, "No one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.”

Meanwhile, Piers insisted calling someone a liar was not "racist" after he revealed on "Good Morning Britain" that he "didn't believe a word" the Duchess of Sussex said during her Oprah interview.

"Two key points from the past week that need reinforcing: 1) It’s not 'racist' to disbelieve someone who's telling lies. 2) You don't have to agree with a word I say to support my right to have my own opinions," he tweeted on Wednesday.

After his "GMB" rant and a confrontation with co-host Alex Beresford the following day, Piers walked off the set and announced he would be leaving the show.

He also doubled down on his accusation against Meghan.

"On Monday, I said I didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he tweeted. "I've had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I'm happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I'm off to spend more time with my opinions."