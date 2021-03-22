Ellen DeGeneres Offers Update After Rushing Portia de Rossi to Hospital on Friday

Getty

Ellen DeGeneres shared an update on what must have been a very scary situation for the talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, over the weekend.

As it turns out, Ellen wound up rushing Portia to the hospital on Friday over a day of escalating pain that wound up with -- as Ellen described it to her show's audience on Tuesday's show -- Portia "on the floor on all fours."

Ellen said that Portia told her she was okay, to which Ellen replied, "Well, you're okay if you're playing Twister by yourself, but you're not okay. You're on the floor."

This was just fifteen minutes or so after they'd gone to bed. But considering that Portia had first reported not feeling well only around 8 p.m. that night, per Ellen, it's indicative of just how quickly things were escalating for her.

"I rush her to the ER, and we're driving and she's in so much pain, and I'm worried about her, and I don't know what's wrong with her because, as you know, I grew up Christian Science. So my best guess was ... a demon?" Ellen said.

Portia wound up getting a CT scan and admitted, while Ellen got a directive to go home because COVID-19 protocols are still very much in play. She wouldn't get an update until the following morning. It turns out, it was Portia's appendix.

A burst appendix can certainly present with that level of escalating pain, as well as the aftermath that Portia is apparently experiencing if it is caught and removed in time. According to Ellen, her wife is already home and "feeling much better now" after initial pain following the surgery.

"She's home. She came home late yesterday," said Ellen (the episode taped on Monday), unable to resist adding a quick joke, "Not all of her, she left her appendix at the hospital."

Sounds like it wasn't doing her much good anymore anyway, so better to leave it there.