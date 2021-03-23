Addison Rae Accidentally Says 'Ex Boyfriend' in Interview, Fans Go Wild with Speculation

Instagram

The accidental mention came as the TikTok star was discussing the origin of her new single "Obsessed."

Addison Rae may have just fanned the flames of the rumor she and boyfriend Bryce Hall have called it quits.

Chatting on Monday's "The Zane Lowe Show," the TikTok star was candidly discussing her new single "Obsessed" and its origin when she made a reference to an "ex boyfriend."

"There's a little story behind the entire song," she began. "Right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex boyfriend at the time er... my boyfriend at the time... and I dropped him off at his house."

Her quick correction on the "ex boyfriend" part -- with the person in question never being named -- led fans to speculate on the current status of the on-again/off-again TikTok power couple.

"this is such a weird way to announce a break up," read one comment on Instagram, as another fan posted, "WOW SHE JUST SAID BRYCE WAS HER EX LIKE DID I MISS AN EPISODE."

The fervor over the new interview follows weeks of fan speculation about the couple. Meanwhile, on Tuesday soon after the Lowe chat a source told E! the two had called it quits again.

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae accidentally calls Bryce Hall her ex boyfriend in an interview. This after weeks of speculation whether the two broke up. pic.twitter.com/QxkwIKjuhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021 @defnoodles

Earlier this month, Addison took to her Instagram story to thank fans for supporting her after Bryce tweeted "I didn't cheat on addison" a few days prior.

"I love y'all and I'm always so grateful for the kind words and support you show me," Addison wrote. "Sharing my life with y'all makes me happy, but some things I choose to handle offline."

"when, and if, I want to share, I will make that decision," she continued. "thank you again for all the love and support. hate is never the answer."

A week before, her followers were sent into a social media frenzy after Addison posted and then deleted a few cryptic tweets.

"Disappointed but not surprised," read the now deleted tweet the influencer wrote on Feb. 27.

Shortly after Addison tweeted, "Figures."

Around the same time, Bryce said the couple were as strong as ever, with a video collaboration between the pair coming soon.

"Everything's fine," he told reporters outside Saddle Ranch in Los Angeles. "I don't know why everybody overreacts, but until we do our own thing or say anything -- I don't know, I feel like everyone's overreacting about stupid s---."

The "it" couple were first linked after sharing a TikTok on Oct. 7, 2019, but Bryce said they were "just friends" in the comments. Even after a "double date" TikTok with Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson months later, the pair denied they were in a relationship.

Stans of the two stars were put in a tailspin once more, when Bryce said he would "date" Addison "again" in an April 2020 Instagram.

And in August, they both confirmed their single status online.

But by November, the couple confirmed they were dating, again, in a YouTube video titled "The Truth About Us."

"This is our second time dating, ever," Addison said at the time. "So, we been dating for like almost two months ... this is going to be really interesting to see where this goes."