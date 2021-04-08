Kendra Wilkinson Responds After Holly Madison Spills 'Girls Next Door' Secrets About Hef, Sex and More

Getty

During a lengthy interview, Madison claimed nobody got a room in the mansion without having sex with Hef first and revealed she and Kendra no longer speak.

The divide between Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison clearly isn't going away anytime soon -- after the former called out the latter for comments she made on a new podcast about their lives in the Playboy Mansion.

This week, Madison appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and opened up about her relationship with Hugh Hefner, the sexual activities that went on inside the mansion, her time in the mansion with Kendra and Bridget Marquardt and gave an update on where the three women stand with each other now. Read a full account of the interview here.

While Kendra has been quoted in the past saying that when she moved into the mansion, "weeks went by" before she knew "sex was involved" in the deal, Madison told a different story on the podcast. "I had to sleep with him first," said Holly, before the host brought up Kendra's claims. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything," Madison continued, "but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

After E! promoted their article about the interview on Instagram, Wilkinson jumped into the comments to write, "Dude ... it's 2021," with a laughing emoji. "Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on," she added.

When someone said Kendra was "hating" on Madison with her comments, Wilkinson responded saying, "How am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby."

Another follower said Holly was only speaking out to compare how things glamorized 20 years ago can be seen as problematic now, Kendra replied again. "If you believe this will help women then I will try to understand," she wrote. "I wish I had more time with Holly to understand this side ... I wish her the best in life and this helps heal her."

On Twitter, she tried to keep the positivity going, not directly referencing the drama but staying spiritual by tweeting, "Love love love always. Empathy and healing energy. Forgiveness and light sent to the universe."