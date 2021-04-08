Lauren Graham Reveals Boyfriend Peter Krause Created a 'Covid Corner' In Their House

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros/Getty

Lauren Graham says her and Peter Krause's house looked "a little different" when she returned home after she had been away shooting "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" in Canada.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress opened up about being separated from Krause for months as she wasn't able to travel to see him due to Covid-19 restrictions. Graham, 54, also revealed the interesting change Krause, 55, had made to their home to "make Covid life fun."

"Our unique situation was because 'The Mighty Ducks' shot in Vancouver -- and because of quarantine -- I couldn't come and go," Graham began. "Normally that's a two-hour flight and you come home on the weekends but I couldn't do that. So we were separated for almost 5 months, which had never happened before."

The "Gilmore Girls" star said when she arrived home, the house was "a little different."

"There were more piles I would say," she said, adding that Krause had "really bonded" with his son, Roman. "[It] was fantastic, but I think the reentry was more difficult."

"It was more like they were the married couple," Graham jokingly recalled. "They were like, 'We don't do it that way anymore' in the kitchen or whatever. They were like, 'No, no, no, this is how things happen.'"

However, the "Parenthood" actress added that Krause "started a thing" to "make Covid life fun."

"He'd go to the store and stock up on ridiculous amounts of whatever," Graham said, "and leave it in the corner of the living room and then he'd call it 'Covid Corner' as if that somehow made these piles of stuff fun, or a place to visit or a place to show the guests."

"He'd be like 'Hey guys, have you seen 'Covid Corner?'" she added with a laugh. "And I was like 'It's not an amusement park.'"

Graham admitted that she "felt like [she] had to respect the 'Covid Corner' and allow it to exist because these times are tough and everyone's dealt with it in their own way."

The "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" star then jokingly told Ellen: "If you need club soda or paper towels, come on over to 'COVID Corner!'"