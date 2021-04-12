Hero K-9 Takes 6 Stab Wounds and Pit Bull Bite Saving His Officer's Life

Argo is a good boy.

A California K-9 is being hailed a hero after he saved his partner's life — while being stabbed and mauled.

Fresno Police Department conformed that Argo and his human partner Officer Sturgeon were called to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, when things took an even worse turn.

Police attempted to detain the suspect, 30-year-old Carlos Castanos, who had been allegedly holding a woman against her will.

But when officers arrived Castanos, who has a history of violence and five warrants out for his arrest, fled the scene, jumping over a fence in a bid to escape.

Argo immediately gave chase and caught up with the suspect, latching on to his left arm, exactly as trained to. But Castano reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed the dog six times; he then moved toward one of the officers, the Fresno Bee reported.

"Through the entire incident K9 Argo stayed engaged and did his job to the best of his K9's ability, protecting his handler and other officers," Fresno PD said in a tweet.

A second officer then managed to catch up to the struggle and shoot Castanos with a stun gun, causing him to drop the knife. He was then arrested.

Argo, who was also bitten by a pit bull during the arrest, suffered wounds to his back and left eye. The two-year vet was rushed to the vet's, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Thankfully, he is expected to survive and fully recover.

On Monday Fresno PD posted an update, revealing Argo — fully shaved and boasting several visible battle wounds — had been released from the vet hospital on Sunday morning, adding: "He is back home and slowly recovering."

We want to give an update on Argo, our K9 friend who was injured over the weekend. Argo was released from the Vet Hospital yesterday morning. He is back home and slowly recovering. pic.twitter.com/R5jXnIMesa — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) April 12, 2021 @FresnoPolice

According to Lt. Tim Tietjen, Officer Sturgeon owes his life to the dog.