Johnny Bananas Is Game for The Challenge All Stars, Real World Reunion and DWTS (Exclusive)

The reality star also dishes on his new talk show "Celebrity Sleepover."

Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio has had his fair share of reality TV appearances, but the star wants to keep his legendary streak going.

Chatting with TooFab, Johnny revealed he digs Paramount+'s new All Star season of "The Challenge" and would jump at the chance to be a part of it, even after competing on 20 seasons of the MTV show.

"I would love to," he confessed. "It would be like going back to college and hanging out with your college roommates. I've known some of these people for half of my life."

"A lot of times when you talk about nostalgia, you're thinking about things that happened that you're never going to be able to do again," he continued. "And all you have is those memories. And I almost feel like this would be like being able to recreate nostalgia. And that's a pretty cool thing that not many people get a chance to do."

"So from the nostalgic perspective alone, I think it would be an amazing opportunity."

Before his long run on "The Challenge," Johnny was a cast member on 2006's "The Real World: Key West." He said he would relish the chance to recapture that magic as well. But if it was an "all-star" version, he'd still choose the original cast to be his roommates.

"What would that feel like being back in Key West with my original cast?" Johnny mused. "I mean, that would just be a fantastic feeling. I think if I was going to pick a cast, I feel like it would have to be my original cast. It wouldn't feel the same."

He then named another surprising reality show he has had his eyes on.

"I would actually like to do -- believe it or not -- I'd like to do 'Dancing with the Stars.' If that ever came my way, I think that would be a lot of fun."

Although he admitted he's a "great dancer" only when he's drinking, Johnny said the idea of participating on the show is more about the competition. "I feel like dancing would just be a different way to like challenge myself and do something new," he added.

As for his partner choice? "Someone who's very patient," he joked. "They're gonna have their hands full, whoever it is, I'll say that."

In the meantime, he'll be plenty busy hosting his new show "Celebrity Sleepover," where he gets to chat with stars such as Tiffani Thiessen, Cynthia Bailey and Sammy Hagar, while relaxing in pajamas for the ultimate slumber party.

"I'm thankful enough and grateful enough and lucky enough to have a team around me that was able to create this new concept," Johnny explained. "It kind of evolved. First it was like, 'Well, let's do a talk show.' And then it's like, 'Let's have fun games and celebrities involved' -- that sort of thing. And then it turned into, 'Well, if everyone's already home in their pjs and in sweatpants, essentially having slumber party or sleepovers every day, let's just capitalize on that feeling of the new normal and see what we can do.'"

"You're going to get to see a side of your favorite celebrities that you've never seen before," he added. "Things you've never heard about them. And I think a lot of that is a direct result to the really fun, unconventional, playful environment that we create with 'Celebrity Sleepover.'

He already has a few future dream guests in mind -- Mike Tyson, Joe Rogan and even Elon Musk.