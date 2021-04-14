Hayley Hasselhoff Makes Playboy History As First Plus-Size Cover Model

Getty

Hasselhoff reveals how her famous father reacted to her cover.

Hayley Hasselhoff -- the daughter of "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff -- just made history by becoming the first ever plus-size model to grace the cover of Playboy magazine.

To share the exciting news, Hasselhoff took to her Instagram page and wrote a profound message as to why the May 2021 Playboy Germany cover means so much to her.

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to be the first ever curve model on a European cover of PLAYBOY @playboygermany," she captioned the photo. "I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment."

"I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies' standards of beauty," the 28-year-old model continued.

"My relationship with my body has always stemmed from my relationship with my mental wellbeing," she added. "With May being Mental Heath Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself. I hope to inspire women to face their fears of the unknown and to lead a life of purpose in which your body does not define you."

Hayley also talked about the advice she wishes she could've given her younger self, which would be that "you are worthy just as you are."

Hasselhoff concluded her heartfelt post with some words of wisdom stating, "I can only hope this cover will allow women to know that they are loved, valued and desired just as they are - right here, right now."

While speaking with DailyMail about the shoot, Hayley noted that her 68-year-old dad and mom Pamela Bach both support her in all she does.

"My dad is very supportive in the choices I make for my own career. My mum and my dad are always very supportive in everything that I have done," she said.