16 Stars Who've Opened Up About Dealing with Body Shaming in Hollywood

These stars didn't let the pressures of Hollywood get to them...

Celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and Sophie Turner (along with many others) admit that at one point or another, they've been told they needed to change their natural appearance in order to be successful. Whether it was advice from their manager, a casting agent or even their own family, they've all faced some harsh critique.

Thankfully, many have decided to stay true to themselves and prove everyone else wrong, succeeding despite what they’ve been told.

Read on to see what these stars had to say about dealing with criticism...

Khloe Kardashian revealed that after she was deemed the "fat sister" by viewers of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" it was actually her family that suggested she lose weight.

"You know, for a long time I was told, 'Khloe, you've got to lose weight because you're really hurting the brand' or this or that. I understood that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt and there's a way to say things," Khloe told People.

While Henry Cavill was auditioning for the role of James Bond, he had to walk out in just a towel and got some less than complimentary commentary from the director. Thankfully, Henry didn't let it phase him.

"I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, 'Looking a little chubby there,'" Henry told Men's Health magazine, adding, "I didn't know how to train or diet. And I'm glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better."

Jennifer Lopez may be known for her incredible physique but early in her career, Jennifer says executives told her she needed to lose weight. Thankfully, she didn't let it affect her.

"They didn't bother me at all. But I got a lot of flak for it from people in the industry. They'd say, 'You should lose a few pounds,' or 'You should do this or do that.' It finally got to the point that I was like, 'This is who I am. I'm shaped like this.' Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me. I didn’t see anything wrong with it. I still don't!" Jennifer told InStyle.

Karlie Kloss has previously spoken out about beauty standards in the modeling industry and says that she's been called both too big and too small when going out for jobs.

"I was called both too fat and too thin by a casting agent on the same day," Karlie said at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. But at the end of the day, she rose above the critique because, "I don't want to please anyone but myself."

Sophie Turner experienced pressure to lose weight when her metabolism changed while filming "Game of Thrones." During that time she turned to therapy to help her cope with the situation.

"My metabolism suddenly decided to fall to the depths of the ocean and I started to get spotty and gain weight, and all of this was happening to me on camera. Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you're not good enough and you don't look good enough. I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to and to help you through that," Sophie told Marie Claire Australia.

Sam Claflin says he's struggled with body image and self-confidence issues and while he understands it's not "anywhere near as bad as what women go through," he still feels insecure.

"Especially when I have to take my top off...I get really worked up to the point where I spend hours and hours in the gym and not eating for weeks to achieve what I think they're going for," Sam told The Sydney Morning Herald, adding, "I remember doing one job when they literally made me pull my shirt up and were grabbing my fat and going, 'You need to lose a bit of weight.' This other time they were slapping me. I felt like a piece of meat."

Jennifer Aniston once said that early in her career, her agent recommended she lose weight and she doesn't think she would have gotten her role in "Friends" had she not lost the 30 pounds.

"My agent gave it to me straight. The disgusting thing of Hollywood [is] I wasn't getting lots of jobs 'cause I was too heavy," Jennifer told Rolling Stone.

Ashley Benson says that although she's a size two, she's been told she needs to lose weight. Fortunately, she doesn't listen to the criticism and does what makes her feel best and is best for her body.

"It's come up a few times in the last few years, like, 'You're too fat for this.' And I'm just sitting here like, 'Wait, what? Do you want a skeleton?'...I get told all the time to lose weight. I got that a month ago. It's just weird. With my stuff recently, it's been, 'You have to be skin and bones or you're not getting it,'" Ashley told Health.

She added, "There was a point where it was getting to where a size 2 was great. I'm a size 2, but I think that a size 4 is healthy. I think that all of these sizes are healthy...I feel good. I don't want to lose 20 pounds, because I don't need to."

Early in her career, Jennifer Lawrence says she had a humiliating experience after being told she needed "to lose 15 pounds in two weeks" for a part in a film.

"During this time a female producer had me do a nude line-up with about five women who were much, much, thinner than me. We are stood side-by-side with only tape on covering our privates. After that degrading and humiliating line-up, the female producer told me I should use the naked photos of myself as inspiration for my diet," Jennifer said during Elle's Women in Hollywood event.

Ashley Graham was told to lose weight as a plus size model because in the industry, if you’re in the middle of the range of sizes, you tend to get more work.

"I had agencies telling me that I had to lose weight. I had one that waved money in my face and said, ‘If you lose more 'lb's' – pounds – you can make a lot more of this,' and he was waving $20 bills in my face. That wasn't even a motivator for me to lose weight...So he was trying to encourage me to lose weight but it didn't work, because I was that person where if you told me to go on a diet and lose weight, I'm just going to gain weight," Ashley told People.

Kelly Clarkson says she felt more pressure from people to lose weight when she was thinner and was frequently compared to other stars.

"I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, when I was really thin and not super healthy because I just was worn out. It was more of magazines shoved in front of you and, 'This is what you're competing with and we've got to compete with it.' I can't compete with that. There would be a chick naked on the cover. I'm not joking, literally naked," Kelly told Glamour UK.

She added, "I fought more when I was thinner than I do now, because now I just walk in and I just look at them like, 'I dare you to say something. I'm happy in my life. I'll work on me in my time!'"

When Amber Tamblyn was 21 and enjoying the success of "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2," she says her agent encouraged her to lose weight if she wanted to progress her career.

"I think at that point I was 128 pounds and I'm 5'7. I remember my agent saying to me — and she was a woman — 'You have a real choice here. You can either be Nicole Kidman or you can be a character actress.' And at that time, I was like 21 years old, so if you look at that and use that as an example and imagine that for over two decades, forms of that from when you're a child to all the way up, it does something to you," Amber told The New York Times.

David Harbour once auditioned to play The Blob in a "Wolverine" flick but ended up getting some health advice from the director! During the audition, David lifted up his shirt to show off his "blob" of a stomach and the director actually got concerned about his weight.

"He was like, 'David, look, you're wonderful, we really think you're just a great actor, we're just concerned…we’re really concerned.' I was like, 'Why, what’s your concern? I'm good to go. I'm available, let’s do this!' And they were like, 'no, it’s just, you lifted up your shirt and we saw the…we're just a little worried about your health.' I was like, 'Wait a minute, dude, pause for one second. You are telling me I'm too fat to play The Blob?'" David explained to The Wrap.

Richard Madden has been on jobs where he has had his fat rolls pinched and even once wore a costume so restrictive that it felt like a corset. And because of that, he knows he and other actors are portraying a "very unrealistic body image."

"I find myself with actor friends – after we've done a kind of barely eating, working-out-twice-a-day, no-carbing thing for these scenes – looking at each other going: 'We're just feeding this same shit that we're against.' I've done numerous jobs where you're told to lose weight and get to the gym. It doesn't just happen to women, it happens to men all the time as well," Richard told British Vogue.

Even though Amy Schumer had creative control over her film "Trainwreck," she was told she had to lose weight for the lead role.

"It was explained to me before I did that movie that if you weigh over 140 pounds as a woman in Hollywood, if you're on the screen it will hurt people's eyes. So I lost some weight to do that, but never again," Amy said on "The Jonathan Ross Show."

Even legendary actress Carrie Fisher said she felt pressure to lose weight before appealing in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"They don't want to hire all of me – only about three-quarters! Nothing changes. It's an appearance-driven thing. I'm in a business where the only thing that matters is weight and appearance. That is so messed up. They might as well say get younger, because that's how easy it is," she told Good Housekeeping UK.