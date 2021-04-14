The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay, Apologizes to Cassie Randolph

ABC

"I got to a place where I didn't think I was ever going to share this. I would have rather died than say, 'I'm gay.'"

Speaking with Robin Roberts, the former "The Bachelor" contestant said, "I'm still the same Colton everybody met on TV, I'm still the same Colton to my friends and my family. I just happen to be able to share with people now all of me and I am proud of that. I am proud to be gay."

"I've ran from myself for a long time," he added. "I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Colton first appeared on the 14th season of "The Bachelorette" starring Becca Kufrin, where he spoke openly about his choice to remain a virgin, which he claimed was for religious reasons. Moving on to star in "The Bachelor," Colton's virginity was still a hot topic.

"One thing about being labeled the virgin 'Bachelor' was I fully was a virgin," he told Robin. "I could never give anybody a good enough answer on why I was a virgin. The truth is -- I was a virgin bachelor because I was gay and I didn't know how to handle it."

Despite now feeling "the happiest and healthiest" he's ever been, Colton said it was a struggle to get to that point -- one that included suicidal thoughts.

"There was a moment in L.A. that I woke up, and I didn't think I was gonna wake up," he explained. "I didn't have the intentions of waking up, and I did. I think for me that was my wake-up call. Like, this is your life, take back control. Beyond that -- even just suicidal thoughts. I'm driving my car close to a cliff, like, 'Oh if this goes off the cliff, it's not that big of a deal.' I don't feel that anymore."

During his "Bachelor" season, he eventually gave the final rose to Cassie Randolph in March of 2019. They dated for over a year, in which Colton published "The First Time," where he maintained the reality show helped him realize he was attracted to women. He also revealed he had questioned his sexuality in his youth after repeated bullying.

In May of 2020, Colton broke off his relationship with Cassie. The two had a messy split, with Cassie accusing Colton of monetizing it for a new chapter in his book. She also had a restraining order filed against him, accusing him of stalking her, tracking her car, and harassing her and her friends from an anonymous phone number. The charges were eventually dropped.

During his interview, Colton admitted his feelings for Cassie were real, but he also apologized to her.

"I loved everything about her, and it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn't have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."