Vine and TikTok Star Adam Perkins Dead at 24, Twin Brother Confirms

He was most famous for his "Welcome to Chili's!" Vine.

TikTok and Vine star Adam Perkins has died, aged 24. His twin brother Patrick confirmed the sad news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I can't even really put into words what this loss means for me," he wrote. "i'm often asked the question, 'what's it like to be a twin?' and my response is usually, 'what's it like to NOT be a twin?'"

"being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it's all i've known," he continued. "and i'm struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend."

Patrick did not reveal how his sibling died.

He said that in his honor he would be releasing his brother's album on the label they started, Plas Teg Records, "a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short."

Adam had 20k followers on TikTok; he posted his final video in October. However his most famous moment came on its predecessor Vine, thanks to his viral "Welcome to Chili's!" clip, which was watched on the now-defunct platform more than 26million times, spawning countless parodies and remixes.

Among the many people paying tribute of social media was Adam's ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliot.

"This past weekend my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I've been devastated," he wrote.

"We spent almost every day and night in 2020 and 2021 together in our little home until I temporarily relocated to Oregon. We were there for each other during the hardest year of our lives."

"I could and have talked about him for hours, but I'm just saying one thing right now: Me and him discussed how we'd want to be remembered after we died, and he said he'd like to be remembered for his art, his music."

He revealed that Adam was working on new music to release right up until the week before his death.