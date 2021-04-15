Here's Where Kim and Khloe Kardashian Stand With Caitlyn Jenner Now

E!/Getty

"I don't know if mom has anything more to give."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian are opening up about the family's current relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

In a preview of Thursday's new episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the sisters share their thoughts on where they think their mom Kris Jenner stands with her ex.

The clip begins with Kim revealing that Caitlyn's friend and manager Sophia Hutchins reached out to Kris in the hopes of getting the two exes to "connect" over the phone so Caitlyn could get some business advice.

"Mom's the one to get advice from for sure but I don't know where [her] headspace is at," Khloe says, before Scott then asks about the family's relationship with Caitlyn.

"I talk to Caitlyn every once in a while," Kim replies. "[She's] definitely super supportive and checks in and stuff like that."

"I talk to Sophia very seldomly, and Cait's probably like every blue moon," Khloe adds. "It's just like we're busy and it's Covid. There's no beef."

However, Khloe and Kim note that they have some concerns about how Kris would feel about it.

"I just feel like that whole dynamic has been through so much and I think it's taken mom a really long time to where she is now emotionally and how she feels about everything," Khloe explains. "I don't know if mom has anything more to give or if mom emotionally can handle that."

"That could open up a whole new door of problems," Scott adds.

In a confessional, Kim says Kris has had "her fair share of hurt" in her relationship with Caitlyn. "She has a hard time getting over things and it's completely understandable," Kim shares, to which Khloe says that she doesn't have "any idea where [Kris'] headspace is" when it comes to Cait, Sophia or the whole situation.

"I don't know if she's even ready for that conversation," Khloe adds. "I think it is a decision that she needs to make on her own," Kim replies.

Reiterating that she's unsure of where Kris' head is at when it comes to Caitlyn, Khloe worries this all could be "triggering" for their mom.

"Honestly, Mom and I have not spoken about where she stands with Cait in a long time because it's just better to not talk about it, so I don't know if this is like, triggering for her," Khloe says. "Or if she's at the place where she's like 'Kumbaya, who cares?'"

In a recent interview with WSJ Magazine editor-in-chief Kristina O'Neill, the momager revealed her current relationship with Caitlyn was "very respectful." She added, "She's the father of two of my kids, so that speaks volumes."

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" airs Thursdays on E!