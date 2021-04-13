Kris Jenner Recalls Caitlyn's Transition And Reveals Where They Stand Now

Getty

Caitlyn publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Kris Jenner reflected on her ex Caitlyn Jenner's transition, calling it a "shock" when it was announced two years after their split.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine editor-in-chief Kristina O’Neill, the momager, 65, discussed how she and her blended family navigated the news of Caitlyn coming out as a transgender woman in 2015.

"I think one of the most interesting things that we all learned was that none of us had been through anything like that before in a million years," Kris began. "And we didn't know how to process that. And it was a process, it was a shock and then it was a reality. It was something that we had to absorb and try to wrap our heads around and learn about."

"What I thought was interesting about that was, I'm sure many people who are fans of our show weren't expecting it either and were as confused at times and sad at times, happy at times, because there's so many different ways of looking at it," she added.

The reality star went on to say her motherly instincts kicked in to support the pair's daughters, Kendall and Kylie.

"And then I'm their mom, I'm the kids' mom, so trying to navigate that was hard because I wanted to be the best parent I could be and do the right thing and I didn't always know what that meant in that situation," she admitted.

"I think that going through it was just one day at a time, truly, I had no experience in anything like that before, so you're just trying to understand."

In the wake of Caitlyn's transition, the exes went through a bitter period of estrangement. However, they appear to have found peace with each other, as Kris called their current relationship "very respectful."

"She's the father of two of my kids, so that speaks volumes."