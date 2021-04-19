Lizzo Drunkenly Slides Into Chris Evans DMs, He Hilariously Responds

TikTok

"No shame in a drunk DM..."

Lizzo just proved you should always shoot your shot -- because you might just get lucky!

The 32-year-old singer took to TikTok to reveal Chris Evans' hilarious response to her now-viral video in which she drunkenly slid into his DMs over the weekend.

"No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," the 39-year-old actor responded, according to her latest video.

The "Truth Hurts" musician also revealed that Chris followed her back, which clearly added to her excitement as she appeared to uncontrollably shriek and cover her mouth in awe towards the end of the footage.

She simply captioned the TikTok, 'B----"

The "Avengers: Endgame" star's response seems to poke fun at his own social media mishap, where he accidentally shared a nude photo while posting a screen-recorded video of his family playing Head's Up to his Instagram story from September 2020.

The social media back and forth began earlier in the weekend when Lizzo sent him a message with just three emojis: a gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball, and a basketball.

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she captioned the initial video.

Using audio from a popular creator on the app, Tatayanna Mitchell, the Grammy Award-winning artist lip-synched, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

