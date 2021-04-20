Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot with Lizzo After Her Drunk Chris Evans DM

Instagram

"If it don't work out with captain America im here baby."

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the multi-hyphenate star let the "Truth Hurts" singer know he is shooting his shot after she drunkenly slid into the "Avengers" actor's DMs over the weekend.

"@lizzobeeating if it don't work out w captain America im here baby WBS BQS," Chet posted.

The whirlwind wanna-be romances all began with Lizzo's now-viral video of her sending Evans a message with just three emojis: a gust-of-wind, woman-playing-basketball, and a basketball.

"Don't drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke," she captioned the initial video.

Using audio from a popular creator on the app, Tatayanna Mitchell, the Grammy Award-winning artist lip-synched, "The reason I'm upset about this one is because I know I'm not gonna be able to marry him. And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris..."

In a follow-up TikTok, Lizzo revealed Evans responded and followed her back, to her utmost delight.

"No shame in a drunk DM [face-throwing-a-kiss emoji] god knows I've done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji]," the Marvel star wrote, according to her video.

Regarding Chet, it's your move Lizzo!