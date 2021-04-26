Ashley Judd Shares Photos and Video of Shattered Leg As Recovery Continues

Instagram

"Come June, I will walk with a brace and a cane," she revealed.

Ashley Judd just provided a new update on her recovery journey after shattering her leg in a freak accident while on a trip in the African rainforest.

The actress was injured in February after she tripped over a fallen tree during a nighttime trip to research bonobo apes in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. After a journey that included being carried in a hammock by men on foot, a motorcyclist and two flights, Judd started treatment in a hospital in South Africa, before eventually returning to America via four additional flights.

"'It's okay if you fall down and lose your spark. Just make sure that when you get back up, you rise as the whole damn fire,'" Judd shared over the weekend, quoting Colette Werden in a new Instagram post detailing her recovery. The post included numerous photos and videos showing where she's at right now, including shots of her stitched up legs during physical therapy.

"I am getting back up. I remember when I began sleeping through the night. I remember when I began to have dreams again (both kinds)," she continued. "With the kind of injury I (& many others) have, we speak of degrees. In the video, 109 degrees was an outrageous dream, & trying to reach it was agony. I did 60 of those heel slides a day. I sobbed through them. I made it because of the loving exhortation and validation of my many friends."

"Yesterday, I effortlessly reached the benchmark of 130 degrees. I can nearly reach my knee as you see in one picture," she continued. "My feet can rest almost parallel. The knee is coming along, the four fractures healing. The peroneal nerve injury will take at least a year. I concentrate hard at moving my very still foot (and appreciate my sister's medical-grade massages which remind my brain that I do have a right foot)."

She said that, come June, she'll be able to walk again with the help of a brace and cane.

"But look out, Patagonia, because when that nerve heals, you'll be seeing me," she promised. "My Partner gave me that book for my recent birthday. I believe. Just as that little endangered bonobo knows that she'll be seeing me back in the Congolese rain forest soon."