Britney Spears Trashes 'Hypocritical' Documentaries for Highlighting 'Traumatizing Times' in Her Life

"Although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life," Spears wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Ahead of her upcoming appearance in court to talk about her conservatorship on June 23, Britney Spears took to Instagram to talk about all those unauthorized documentaries that have aired and are in development about her life story.

"Framing Britney Spears" brought renewed interest in the ongoing #FreeBritney movement where fans are urging courts to remove Britney from the conservatorship that has dictated her career, finances and even her personal life since 2008 after her very public breakdown.

While fans might have the best of intentions, there has long been uncertainty as to how Britney feels about it herself, with hope that her court appearance will offer some clarity. Certainly her enigmatic Instagram appearances have often left fans even more confused -- or looking for conspiracy theory clues.

But there was no room for uncertainty behind her meaning on Monday when she laid into documentaries like "Framing Britney Spears" and others currently in development.

"So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered," Britney wrote, but she was only talking about the interest in her story and her life.

She immediately followed that statement by emphasizing, "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing."

"Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I've had some pretty tough times in my life ... I've had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life," she continued.

Unfortunately, she noted, the world seems always more interested in the negative, while Britney wondered why we aren't more invested in the future. "Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????" she asked. "I mean DAMN."

The lengthy post shifted subjects dramatically after that, talking about her love of dancing -- the entire post accompanies the latest in a series of videos of Britney dancing -- as well as her desire for a koi pond and hope that her fans are living their best possible lives.

In a P.S., she again took issue with makeup artist Billy B, who has claimed publicly that she is not in control of her own social media, writing, "I don't actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so i'm honestly very confused."

This would seem to corroborate TMZ's report that Britney is definitely the voice behind her social media presence, which has been reiterated through the outlet more than once already in 2021.

Her words have done little to quell the conspiracy theorists among her fans. Her follow-up post Monday evening was a graphic of butterflies with the message "Stay Weird." Britney didn't caption it, but the first visible comments are from a person saying, "give britney her account" and another asking, "Britney, what does this mean?! with a crying emoji.

You can bet her legions of fans will be paying close attention to any news coming out of her conservatorship hearing on June 23 -- and in the meantime, they'll apparently keep on combing every social media post for clues and hints that may very well not be there.