Anna Faris On Not Talking About 'Issues' In Marriage to Chris Pratt With Friends

Anna Faris opened up about her breakup with Chris Pratt, saying their "issues" weren't talked about among their "close circles."

In the latest episode of her podcast "Anna Faris is Unqualified" with guest Rachel Bilson, the actress claimed her lack of a "close group of girlfriends" ultimately impacted her relationship with the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star.

"I think it stunted me in a lot of ways," she said. "One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even that I was closest to, I'm sure things were more transparent with my relationship with Ben [Indra, her first husband], but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles."

The "Mom" vet was married to Ben from 2004 to 2008. In August 2017, Anna and Chris -- who share 8-year-old son Jack -- announced they were getting a divorce after eight years of marriage.

Anna discussed the lessons she learned from those two splits with Rachel.

"For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn't have," she told Rachel. "In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don't think it was ever an independent decision."

"But it also made the breakups less jarring because somewhere in me the seed had been planted."

Later in the podcast, Anna recalled a podcast listener telling Anna she wanted to call off her engagement, something the actress said she fully endorsed.

"I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did, which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let's just go through with it," she said, without naming a specific past relationship.