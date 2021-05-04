TikToker Confronts 'Creepy' Man Taking Sneaky Pictures of Her at Airport

TikTok

At first he denies it, then quickly changes his tune.

A TikToker recorded her confrontation with a stranger who was apparently taking photos of her on the sly in an airport.

"I know some people won't understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it's violating and creepy," user bailzherb captioned the awkward exchange, which has already garnered over 600,000 likes since being posted on Monday.

In the video, bailzherb and a female friend approach the man, saying, "Were you taking photos of us? We were just told you were taking photos of us. Is there any way we can see your camera roll."

"No, that's ok," he replies and begins to walk away.

The women follow him as they question why he won't allow them to see his camera roll if he had not, in fact, taken the unsolicited snaps.

"No, no, I wasn't. Don't worry about it," the man says, before quickly changing his tune and adding, "I'll get rid of it."

"Sir, it's really weird to take pictures of females in public without their permission, so you should never do that again," says bailzherb loudly enough for bystanders to hear. "Imagine if we were your daughter or someone related to you."

When he tells them he will delete them, she asks for him to do it now in front of her.

"You think I'm joking?" she adds.

After he pulls out his phone and opens it, the user said she can not only see the pictures in question, but also that he is visibly "shaking". She then counts how many pictures of her he is deleting as bystanders begin taking notice of the shakedown.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

When she asks for him to then erase the photos from his trashcan, he continues to fumble with his phone and says, "No, that's my son."

"Anybody recognize this man?" the TikToker asks as she captures a view of his face. "Is this someone's dad that takes pictures of females in public?"'

"No, don't worry about it," the man says nervously.

"No, I'll call you out any day because that's f------ weird and never do that again," replies bailzherb. "Don't ever do that again."