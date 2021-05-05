Flavor Flav Wants To Find Melinda Gates A Man In New TV Show (Exclusive)

TooFab/Getty

It's called "The Melinda of Love."

The ink on the Tweet announcing her divorce may not yet be dry — but potential suitors are already lining up for Melinda Gates. Or rather, are being lined up.

Within literal seconds of Flavor Flav hearing about the split, the cogs were already turning on a possible reality TV show based on her dating life.

The rapper is, of course, himself is no stranger to romance-themed series, being the star of two hugely popular ones: "Strange Love" opposite then-girlfriend Brigitte Nielsen, and its follow up "Flavor of Love", in which female contestants vied to become her replacement, Bachelorette style.

"I know one thing: Melinda ain't sad," he replied when confronted with the news Melinda was leaving the Microsoft multi-billionaire after 27 years of marriage... with no prenup. "I doubt she's sad, come on man — she's going to walk away with half!"

"She cannot be sad. And if she's sad, we're gonna take her to the hospital to get a check-up. Walking away with a $130 bill? Come on man! That's not a sad day in the neighborhood to me."

Per the wisdom of Flav, the type of partner Melinda needs right now is "the next one she finds" — and the same goes for Bill.

It just so happens another very famous, very rich, very philanthropic, and very divorce-bound celeb is about to hit the market... but Flav doesn't think Kim Kardashian would make a very good match.

"She's not made for him," he decreed. "Kim deserves a lot better, man. Come on man, that's Kim Kardashian homes! Are you kidding?"

While Kim's otherwise impressive $1bn-worth is relatively paltry when compared to Bill's $130billion, Flav argues Kim may actually be the wealthier of the two — when measuring by heart.

"She's one of the richest people in the world too; not only financially, but it's her heart, man. She's got a good heart. She's got love for people — that's what makes Kim Kardashian rich."

Flav also doesn't ship recent singleton J.Lo with Bill... nor could he see himself with Melinda, for that matter.

"She wanna give me half her money?" he joked. "Nah I ain't gonna lie but I'm a little too good for Melinda Gates. I'm way to good for Melinda Gates."

However — just the suggestion of it sparks a eureka moment.

"Hey yo! We should do a TV show on Melinda Gates! 'The Melinda of Love'. Yeah, I'll produce it. I'll be the one to set up Melinda," he promised.