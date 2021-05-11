AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes On Ending Feud After 'Toxic' 90210 Environment

Getty

The one-time archrivals are now hosting a podcast together.

AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes-Beech opened up about burying the hatchet on their "90210"-fueled feud.

In anticipation for their upcoming podcast "Unzipped," the pair spoke out on how life imitates art when their characters' clashing on the CW drama spilled into real life drama as soon as the show debuted in 2008.

"To be honest, AnnaLynne and I hadn't ever addressed the fact that we didn't speak for almost the entirety of our time on the show," Shenae revealed to E!. "There were a lot of behind-the-scenes issues and it was a very toxic environment."

The "Beverly Hills 90210" spinoff -- which portrayed Annie Wilson (Shenae) and Naomi Clark (AnnaLynne) as frenemies -- lasted for five years. The actresses agreed that outside forces played a part in their quarrel for the majority of the show's run.

"I think the picture that the media painted of all of us and of each of us as individuals obviously was through a very harsh lens, and while we knew for ourselves that a lot of the stories that were written about us weren't true or were really highly fabricated, it's hard not to get influenced on your perception of people when you're being fed that narrative the whole time," explained AnnaLynne.

"I think it was just that the things that were happening were maybe amplified by the things that were kind of popping up in the media and press coverage on like, seemingly a daily basis," she added.

The two finally came together to squash their beef at the very end of filming in 2013.

"We went through all kinds of stuff," AnnaLynne said. "And to come out on the other side having been little rivals, and at the very 11th hour -- which it was because it was the night before the last day -- we had this whole, like, 'Oh my god I can't believe it's over!' And we go through this whole moment."

The "Nip/Tuck" star went on to say that the dynamic between the pair is unique because they are both "real people" and both felt like outcasts while coming up in Hollywood -- which led to them butting heads, but eventually brought them together.

"Ultimately, authenticity won out and in the journey towards authenticity, we deepened what is now a very beautiful bond and I am very grateful to have known this little human for as long as I have," she continued. "And to be a part of seeing her create new little humans is just one of the most rewarding things I can think of."

Motherhood is just one of the topics the pair will be covering on "UnZipped," as Shenae has a two-year-old daughter and is pregnant with her second child. Amongst other relationship discussions, their feud will be the subject of their first episode.

"We've had crazy life moments that have happened and Nae has shown up for me in an incredible way and I'm so grateful to her, and I hope to be half the friend that she been to me," AnnaLynne explained. "I f------ love her now even though I wanted to rip her face off when I was a 20-year-old!"