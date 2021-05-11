Chris Rock Recalls The Last Time He Hung Out With Chris Farley

Getty

The "Spiral" star was asked the story behind an old photo of himself, Farley, Adam Sandler and David Spade.

Chris Rock shared the heartbreaking story of the last time he hung out with Chris Farley.

In a video segment called "Explain This" for the latest Esquire, the "Spiral" star was asked the story behind a throwback picture of himself, Farley, Adam Sandler and David Spade backstage at one of Rock's early comedy shows. The four comedians had become best buds after cutting their teeth on "Saturday Night Live" together, eventually being branded "The Bad Boys of SNL."

"This looks like one of the last times I saw Chris alive," Rock recalled. "I would see him one more time when I did a gig in Chicago. We tried to hang out afterwards, but… I don't know if you've ever really hung out with an addict. Towards the end, anything that isn't the drug is a chore."

"And I remember I was at his apartment," Rock continued. "He was showing me his apartment. I leave, I see him out the window, and I was like, 'That's probably the last time I'm going to see him.'"

"I knew. I knew."

Farley had a long battle with substance abuse and eventually died from a morphine and cocaine overdose in 1997 at the age of 33. His brother, John, found Farley dead in his Chicago apartment.

Yet two decades after bonding on "SNL", the group still remains loyal to each other, with Sandler even singing a song in tribute to Farley when he hosted the sketch show in 2019.

For Rock, the relationships they forged are unforgettable.

"Me, Sandler, Spade, and Farley -- we shared an office at 'Saturday Night Live'," Rock remembered. "We called it a dorm. We’re friends to this day. I love those guys."