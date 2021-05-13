Josh Duhamel Explains Why His Former Marriage to Fergie Prepared Him to Work with J.Lo

Getty

"She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl," Duhamel said of Lopez. "She is 'Jenny From the Block' in a lot of ways."

Josh Duhamel is opening up about starring alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming rom-com "Shotgun Wedding" -- and how his former marriage to Fergie helped him prepare.

While appearing on Tuesday's episode on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show," the actor explained why his past relationship with Fergie made it so he didn't feel "intimidated" working with Lopez.

"I've known her for years," Duhamel, 48, said of Lopez, 51. "Back when I was married to Fergie, we were in Miami...I don't remember why, but we were there and we all hung out. I'd see her at certain events. So, I've known her. I was comfortable with her."

"And yes, I think if I hadn't been with somebody like Ferg, for so long, I probably would have been [intimated] because she's a big presence and she's a boss," he continued.

"She was always present, always collaborative, came with ideas, really wants to do a good job. And a total pro and a sweetheart," Duhamel added of his co-star. "She is a powerhouse, but she's also a very sweet girl. She is 'Jenny From the Block' in a lot of ways."

The "Transformers" star went on to share details about a conversation he had with Lopez about connecting with each other on-screen.

"I told her, when we started, I was like, 'Listen, this is me and you. If they don't buy us being absolutely in love and this is like real the movie doesn't work,'" Duhamel recalled. "'I don't care how beautiful the surroundings are or how funny the stuff is or how big the action sequences are. If you and I don't have this beautiful connection, the movie doesn't work.'"

"And we did have that," he added. "And we trusted each other. And at the end of the day, I just forgot she was who she is."

Duhamel previously spoke about working with Lopez while appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" earlier this month. The interview came just a couple of weeks after Duhamel and Lopez finished filming "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic. Since it also followed the recent news of Lopez's breakup from Alex Rodriguez, Fallon began the interview by asking Duhamel about how J.Lo was doing.

"I know you've just finished filming a movie with one of our favorites, Jennifer Lopez," Fallon said. "How is J.Lo doing, and that's really what I want to ask."

"She's fantastic. I've known her for years, and it sort of came to my attention that the job became available, and I got a chance to meet with her," replied Duhamel, who replaced Armie Hammer in the film. "It was like rekindling an old friendship with an old friend."

"Shotgun Wedding" is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2022.