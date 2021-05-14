Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel Joke About Jokeless Oscars

ABC

The pair made it clear they were happy to avoid hosting duties this year.

Chris Rock and Jimmy Kimmel roasted the 2021 Oscars for being devoid of any humor.

The pair took the annual awards show to task on Thursday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" after they agreed that they both dodged a bullet by not hosting it this year.

"You know what we did this year, you and I? We didn't host the Oscars!" shouted the "Saturday Night Live" vet, who emceed the show in 2005 and 2016.

Kimmel, who had hosting honors in 2017 and 2018, replied, "We sure didn't! It was a real weird feeling of relief to not have been involved in that, at all."

Yet they both admitted to watching the 93rd Academy Awards, which was hostless for the third year in a row.

"At home, I was like a backseat driver," Rock told Kimmel. "Like my dad used to say, 'Brake! Brake!' But I was like, 'Joke! Joke!'"

Kimmel then proceeded to compare this year's Oscars to Rock's new "Saw" spinoff, "Spiral: The Book of Saw."

"In a way it's like the opposite of your conversation with the people at 'Saw,'" Kimmel began. "You're like, 'Have you ever considered adding some humor into the 'Saw' series?' Someone must have gone to the Oscars and said, 'Have you ever considered subtracting all the humor from the Oscars?'"

Rock quipped, "They did a good job if that was what they went for."

Broadcast from Los Angeles on April 25, the Academy Awards drew in record-low ratings with a 58% drop compared to last year. Some argue the pandemic hampered viewing, however, as many people missed out on seeing the nominees due to movie theaters being closed.

Meanwhile, Rock and Kimmel weren't the only stars taking issue with the ceremony.

"To me, a show needs a host, you need a center," famed Oscar host Billy Crystal told People this week. "Let's face it, after the first 40 minutes, four out of five people have lost. By the end of the night, the winners are all backstage and you're dealing with disgruntled people who are disappointed. You want to make them feel good and the home audience to stay with the show."