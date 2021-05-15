Shanna Moakler Gets Her Travis Barker Tattoo Lasered Off In New Video

Getty/Instagram

"It's my ex's name. Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

Shanna Moakler got the last bit of Travis Barker's name removed from her body.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the model shared a video of herself having a tattoo of the Blink-182 drummer's name lasered off her wrist, more than a decade after the pair called it quits.

"It's my ex's name," she said in the clip. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After the nurse was done with the procedure, Shanna added, "Bye bye, tattoo. That is intense, but it's worth it!"

The video comes just days after Travis debuted a new tattoo of "I Love You" in his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's handwriting. Kourtney had posted videos of herself applying the ink, with the caption, "I tattoo." A day later, Travis also shared a video of a skull being tattooed over his and Shanna's initials.

In the comments section of her video post, Shanna added, "To my newfound haters, to clarify since everyone seems to know my personal life, my ex put a skull tattoo over our initials on his hand while his new girl lovingly looked on, that was done with purpose and intent along with posts to try to insult me and my happiness with my néw man. Once again weird! This was my final session on a tattoo of his name I've been removing for some time."

Earlier this week, Shanna -- who shares son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with Travis -- called out the new couple's social media antics.

"I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," she told People, before revealing why some of the behavior is giving her a serious case of deja vu.

"The movie, 'True Romance,' that I feel like they've been bonding over was the theme of our wedding. Our daughter's named after the character in the movie," she continued. "Flying banners overhead like we did on 'Meet the Barkers.' Stuff like that ... I just think it's weird."

For Kourtney's 42nd birthday, Travis got an airplane to fly over the beach they were at with a celebratory message. He also revealed he got a "You're So Cool" tattoo, a reference to "True Romance," many believed was written in Kourtney's handwriting.

However, Shanna did suggest she is "genuinely happy" for Travis.

"I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father," she told the outlet. "As long as she's good to my children, that's truly all I really care about."

The former Miss USA New York winner -- who also shares 22-year-old daughter Atiana with Oscar De La Hoya -- has recently been dating fellow model Matthew Rondeau.