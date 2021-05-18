Emma Stone Recalls Accepting Oscar From Her Childhood Celebrity Crush: 'He Was the Love of My Life'

Getty

Emma Stone is taking a look back at when she won an Academy Award in 2017 -- and why the man who presented her with the award made the moment even more memorable.

During an interview on Monday's episode of Sirius XM's "The Jess Cagle Show," the actress recalled winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "La La Land," revealing the highlight of that night was accepting the award from her childhood crush, Leonardo DiCaprio.

"That was what was going through my mind 'cause it was him," Stone said of walking up to the stage to accept the Oscar. "And I was like, I'd seen 'Titanic' seven and a half times in theaters. He was the love of my life. I had a picture of him in my bedroom that was signed, that I had gotten for my birthday when I was like 12 years old. I was walking to Leo and I was like, 'This is officially the most surreal moment of my life.' I could not believe it."

"I think he probably thinks I'm like a little weird, 'cause whenever I see him, I'm kind of like, 'Hey, how's it going?' You know, just in little moments either at the same event or something," she added. "He's very sweet though. But that was truly, that was what was the craziest experience was the fact that it was him."

The "Cruella" star -- who jokingly noted that DiCaprio was "very tall" and "lovely" -- said the moment was special because she had "grown up watching" the actor's work and he's someone whom she "admired so much."

"And like as an actor, I think he's fantastic," she explained. "And I'd watched him in everything."

"That moment, where it's ... just such a surreal moment as an actor anyway so it just compounded it," Stone added. "It still feels like it didn't really occur because it was him there."

While she noted that it "doesn't really seem fair" and is "silly" to only associate an actor with one of their previous characters, Stone admitted that DiCaprio will "always" be Jack Dawson in her mind.