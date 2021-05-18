Naomi Campbell Welcomes First Baby: 'There Is No Greater Love'

Getty

The model announced the big news on Instagram.

Naomi Campbell is now a model mother.

The 50-year-old supermodel announced she welcomed a baby on Tuesday morning, sharing a photo to Instagram showing her hand cradling the newborn's feet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," she captioned the picture, while tagging her own mother. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel."

She added: "There is no greater love."

No other details were made immediately available. TooFab has reached out to Campbell's publicist for comment.

Designer Marc Jacobs, however, seemed to know the surprising announcement was coming with his comment on her post. "Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible," he wrote. "How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around."

"Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!" added Zoe Saldana.

Andy Cohen, designer Riccardo Tisci and Sophie Turner all left celebratory emojis on the post, Rita Ora wrote "No one deserves this more," while Jodie Turner-Smith added, "many many many congratulations to you and to your family— the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!"

This is the first child for Campbell, who told Evening Standard in 2017 that she thought about "having children all the time." At the time, she said, "But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."