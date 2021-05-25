Steve-O Got a Doctor to Paralyze Him From the Waist Down

Getty

The "Jackass" star said he also made the doctor wear a clown costume for the procedure.

Steve-O revealed some of his new tricks for the upcoming fourth "Jackass" movie, including having half of his body paralyzed.

In a recent Youtube video, the star said the stunt was done to prepare him for a totally different stunt, although he wouldn't go into detail about the latter one.

"I might have actually talked a doctor into dressing up as a clown so that he could put a four inch needle into my spine and inject me with a drug that would paralyze me from the waist down while I was sprinting and before all kinds of terrible s--- happened to me," he explained.

Fans were left in limbo as to why the doctor needed to be in costume and as to why Steve-O was running during the procedure. None of that seemed to matter, however, as Steve-O quickly turned his attention to another mind-boggling feat.

"I'm getting ready to do a world record highest belly flop ever performed into pure piss," he said with a gigantic smile. "That's why I have 190 gallons of piss in my front yard at home."

He also alluded to some "sh-- that's gonna get way scarier," as he had recorded the Youtube video from the Bahamas, where the "Jackass" crew cooked up something extreme for the upcoming film.

Meanwhile, Steve-O pulled another Steve-O recently when he sat down as a guest for the season finale of "Hot Ones."

In true "Jackass" fashion, he shocked host Sean Evans and fans as he chugged his own bottle of hot sauce -- before then pouring some of it directly into his right eye at the end of the segment.