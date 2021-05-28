10 Of The Shortest Hollywood Marriages Ever

Getty

None of these nuptials lasted more than three months!

Wedding vows may include the phrase "till death do us part" but that simply isn't the case for many couples. On occasion, the bride and groom even go their separate ways before the honeymoon is over!

And when it comes to celebrity nuptials, quite a few of their marriages are exceptionally short. For stars like Britney Spears and Carmen Electra, the wedded bliss didn't last very long. Whether it was a spur of the moment decision in Las Vegas or seeing a new side of their significant other after tying the knot, none of these relationships lasted more than three months!

Read on to hear about some of Hollywood's shortest marriages…

1. Britney Spears & Jason Alexander - 55 hours

Back in 2004, Britney Spears tied the knot with her childhood friend Jason Alexander during a night out in Las Vegas. The then 22-year-old explained that they were just having fun and wanted to do something crazy but quickly realized the repercussions of their actions. Just 55 hours after their wedding, a judge annulled the marriage.

"It was me being silly, being rebellious, and not really taking the responsibility of what I was doing," she reportedly said in an interview that aired on E!

2. Nicolas Cage & Erika Koike - 4 days

Nicolas Cage and his girlfriend Erika Koike began dating in early 2018 and tied the knot in Las Vegas on March 23, 2019. The wedding marked Nicolas' fourth marriage but just four days later, he filed for an annulment. According to court documents, Nicolas claimed that he was too drunk to understand his decision and did not know that Erika was in another relationship. A divorce was officially granted for the couple in May.

"There was a recent breakup...I was pretty upset about that and the way things happened," Nicolas told The New York Times Magazine after the split.

3. Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman - 9 days

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman began dating in 1998 and by November the couple had tied the knot in a late night ceremony in Las Vegas. Nine days later, the couple filed for an annulment with Dennis claiming he was of unsound mind when he said "I do."

"My advice to anyone is to not get married in Vegas. Do not get married at the drive-thru in Vegas, especially. Take your time – enjoy it! It’s important to think out marriage in general because it's a huge commitment. Besides that, I hate to say it, but it's a lot of paperwork and a lot of emotions. It can be difficult," Carmen told People.

The pair reconciled but ultimately divorced in April of the following year.

4. Cher & Gregg Allman - 9 days

Shortly after Cher's divorce with Sonny Bono was finalized, she tied the knot with the late Gregg Allman. The duo walked down the aisle on June 30, 1975 in a ceremony in Las Vegas but only nine days later, Cher filed to have the marriage dissolved because of his drug use.

"I've always believed it best to admit one's mistakes as quickly as possible. I am trying to make my own decisions now after years of having them made for me. I'm bound to make wrong ones from time to time, and this was one of those times,” Cher reportedly said in a statement.

Ultimately the couple reconciled but were once again on the brink of divorce 1976. When the couple discovered they were expecting their first child, they held on but finally split for good in 1977.

5. Eddie Murphy & Tracey Edmonds - 14 days

Back in 2008, Eddie Murphy tied the knot with Tracey Edmonds after a little over a year of dating. The ceremony took place on New Year's Day while the couple were vacationing on a private island off Bora Bora. Unfortunately, something took a turn in the following weeks and 14 days after saying "I do," the couple split.

"After much consideration and discussion, we have jointly decided that we will forego having a legal ceremony as it is not necessary to define our relationship further. While the recent symbolic union in Bora Bora was representative of our deep love, friendship and respect that we have for one another on a spiritual level, we have decided to remain friends," the couple told People.

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry dated for almost six years before tying the knot in April of 2004. But unfortunately, unbeknownst to Ali, Mario had cheated on her at his bachelor party, just days before their wedding. Instead of telling her right away, he waited until she found out after the wedding when she discovered a photo of him with another woman. A little over two weeks into their marriage, Ali filed for an annulment.

"At that point I was not ready to settle down. I wasn't man enough to know how to go about handling it...There was nothing glaringly wrong on paper: I thought, 'She's beautiful, she's a good girl, she comes from a great family, she'd make a great mom’…I confused cold feet with not being ready,” Mario told Howard Stern.

7. Drew Barrymore & Jeremy Thomas - 39 days

When Drew Barrymore was just 19, she tied the knot with 31-year-old bar owner Jeremy Thomas. The duo had reportedly met at Jeremy's bar and ended up getting married just six weeks after they began dating in a late night ceremony, egged on by friends. Following the impromptu ceremony, Drew left to film a movie and while she was away she filed for divorce.

8. Pamela Anderson & Rick Salomon - 60 days

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon had an on-and-off relationship for many years but first got married in a Las Vegas ceremony held in October of 2007. The couple actually said their vows between two performances of a magic show Pamela was taking part in. By December 14 of that year, Pamela had filed to annul the union.

The duo eventually rekindled their relationship and walked down the aisle again in 2014. But just six months later, Pamela filed for divorce. The couple reconciled shortly after and gave it one more try only to ultimately divorce in 2015.

9. Kim Kardashian & Kris Humphries - 72 days

Fans watched Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' entire relationship play out on reality television. The couple dated for about six months before getting engaged in May of 2011. By that August, the duo had said "I do" in a lavish ceremony. After facing doubts and mixed feelings about her marriage, Kim ultimately filed for divorce just 72 days after the couple's wedding.

Kim later admitted to feeling pressure to get married because she had just turned 30, explaining, "I think a lot of girls do go through that, where they freak out thinking they're getting old and all their friends are having kids. So it was more of that situation. But I knew on the honeymoon it wasn't going to work out."

10. Nicky Hilton & Todd Andrew Meister - 85 days

Nicky Hilton and her once-husband Todd Andrew Meister tied the knot in a late night Las Vegas ceremony in 2004. Nicky's sister Paris was even on hand to be a bridesmaid. Less than three months into their marriage, the couple chose to get the nuptials annulled.