Why Lisa Kudrow Googled 'Smelly Cat' Before Friends Reunion Performance With Lady Gaga

Warner Bros./HBO Max

The one where Phoebe forgets her own song.

Lisa Kudrow wants to thank the internet for immortalizing the chords to her hit single from decades past.

Appearing on Friday's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" the "Friends" icon admitted she got nervous once she learned that she would be performing "Smelly Cat" for the beloved sitcom's reunion show alongside none other than Lady Gaga.

"That was great. I was really nervous when I first heard that," the actress admitted.

"Then I prepared," Kudrow said of readying herself for the duet. "I realized I had to learn 'Smelly Cat' again. I tuned my guitar and realized I don't know the chords. But I Googled it! All the chords were there."

"Thank you, world, for posting the chords," Kudrow said. "So I learned it."

However, the actual performance, despite the preparation, was still nerve-racking.

"And then, my throat closed. I was so panicked. I couldn't get anything out. I didn't know what was going to happen," she said of the moments before having to perform.

"But it worked out," she said.

Gaga made sure to acknowledge everything Kudrow did for inclusion during her years on "Friends" during her reunion segment: "Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on 'Friends' that -- I don't know if this is the right way to say it -- but the different one, or the one that was really herself."

"That really almost made me cry," Kudrow admitted to Ellen of the moment. "I think I said, 'I think I'm gonna cry,' but I said it so softly. That blew me away."

"Also, coming from her, because my son was in grade school, all the kids were listening to Lady Gaga and her whole message was everyone be yourself, be you. That was amazing."