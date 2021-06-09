No, Magneto Isn't Trending Because of Loki Premiere

Disney+/Everett Collection/Twitter

Wondering why your keys are sticking to your head? Read on...

Excited Marvel fans awoke to find two very intriguing trends on Twitter Wednesday morning: "Magneto" and "Loki".

But alas, the X-Men crossover we've all been desperately waiting for (spoiler!) did not materialize in Disney's premiere of the new Tom Hiddleston spinoff.

Instead, the Master of Magnetism was trending for a much sadder — though no less entertaining — reason:

OHIO: Anti-vaccine *expert* witness claims vaccine causes forks and keys to stick to your forehead and it’s linked to 5G network towers…. Up there trying to out-Tennessee us! 😵‍💫🥴 pic.twitter.com/GdbQZHrdLv — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2021 @TheTNHoller

While the God of Mischief was nipping around different realities using the Tesseract, over in Ohio, the Health House Committee was listening to an equally imaginative plot description from anti vaccine "expert", Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.

In it, she claimed that the Covid-shot was reacting to the electromagnetic fields produced by 5G towers, which in turn was magnetizing people, causing things like keys and cutlery to attach themselves to people's bodies.

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they're magnetized," she insisted. "They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there's a metal piece to that."

"There's been people who have long suspected that there's been some sort of an interface, a yet to be defined interface, between what's being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers."

The Ohio legislature is debating a bill prohibiting schools and businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccinations, and had invited public comment. And my, did they get some.

The conspiracy theory, of course, has been disproven.

Twitter meanwhile was divided in its disappointment between Magneto not showing up in "Loki", and the Covid vaccine not granting powers of magnetism.

Anti-vaxxers: "Vaccines will turn you into Magneto."



Me: "Where can I sign up?"pic.twitter.com/ElVLe9ZAG8 — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) June 9, 2021 @OmariJHardy

As someone who got the vaccine and has yet to transform into Magneto I am outraged. https://t.co/HfH1xad1FB — Dan Stapleton (@DanStapleton) June 9, 2021 @DanStapleton

So you’re telling me I’m vaxxed AND I get to be Magneto ?? https://t.co/0cA620wuV5 — Mark Agee (@MarkAgee) June 9, 2021 @MarkAgee

Dang, how did I miss out on getting Magneto powers? 😔 https://t.co/UxjKM8iNdn — Joshua Buckley (@joshuabuckley) June 9, 2021 @joshuabuckley

Is turning into Magneto a pro or anti vaccine argument? — Sebastian H (@Sebastian_Hols) June 9, 2021 @Sebastian_Hols

After I got my 1st Pfizer shot I was stuck in bed for a whole day. I thought it was because my immune system was teaching my body to fight the virus.



Now I find out that I'm basically Magneto and the metal bed springs were keeping me in bed the entire time. pic.twitter.com/sHhRybTdIv — Nick101 (@Nickavelli101) June 9, 2021 @Nickavelli101

When you think Magneto is trending because of Loki but it turns out to be because Vaccines cause you to become magnetic: pic.twitter.com/IGuemsUEi8 — Sammy Tighe (Comms Open) (@TigheSam) June 9, 2021 @TigheSam

Me: excited to watch Loki today

Twitter: Magneto is trending

Me: gets more excited to watch Loki today

Twitter: lol not that haha — Hobo Dan (@TheRealHoboDan) June 9, 2021 @TheRealHoboDan

Y'all got Magneto trending and I thought it was because he showed up in episode one of Loki, but naaaah. 😡 — ColdAsIce 🥶 (@_c0ldAsIce_) June 9, 2021 @_c0ldAsIce_

When you see things like Magneto and Michael J. Fox trending on Twitter but too afraid to click on them because you’re worried they’re spoilers for Loki. #Loki #MichaelJFox #Magneto pic.twitter.com/5q9d500sZf — Sean Winningham (@TheSeanHulk) June 9, 2021 @TheSeanHulk