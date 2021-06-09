No, Magneto Isn't Trending Because of Loki Premiere

Television By TooFab Staff |
Disney+/Everett Collection/Twitter

Wondering why your keys are sticking to your head? Read on...

Excited Marvel fans awoke to find two very intriguing trends on Twitter Wednesday morning: "Magneto" and "Loki".

But alas, the X-Men crossover we've all been desperately waiting for (spoiler!) did not materialize in Disney's premiere of the new Tom Hiddleston spinoff.

Instead, the Master of Magnetism was trending for a much sadder — though no less entertaining — reason:

While the God of Mischief was nipping around different realities using the Tesseract, over in Ohio, the Health House Committee was listening to an equally imaginative plot description from anti vaccine "expert", Dr. Sherri Tenpenny.

In it, she claimed that the Covid-shot was reacting to the electromagnetic fields produced by 5G towers, which in turn was magnetizing people, causing things like keys and cutlery to attach themselves to people's bodies.

"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they're magnetized," she insisted. "They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there's a metal piece to that."

"There's been people who have long suspected that there's been some sort of an interface, a yet to be defined interface, between what's being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers."

The Ohio legislature is debating a bill prohibiting schools and businesses from requiring coronavirus vaccinations, and had invited public comment. And my, did they get some.

The conspiracy theory, of course, has been disproven.

Twitter meanwhile was divided in its disappointment between Magneto not showing up in "Loki", and the Covid vaccine not granting powers of magnetism.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.