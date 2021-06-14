Internet Divided on Rihanna's Butt-less Leggings

TikTok/Savage x Fenty/Getty

Take a Bow (but maybe not while wearing these).

A pair of pre-split leggings is splitting the internet.

A TikToker named @fathermarge stumbled across a pair of Savage X Fenty Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Leggings, and couldn't quite get her head round the butt-baring bit.

"Umm… Can someone at Fabletics tell me what this is? Things are getting a little bit crazy," she puzzled.

While the airy ensemble isn't one of Kate Hudson's, many online certainly agreed with the "crazy" part.

The video — titled 'we need ANSWERS!!' — quickly went viral, racking up more than 3million views, as thousands weighed in in the comments.

"I love Rihanna, but these Fenty gym leggings are trashhhhhhh," one wrote. "One two deadlift/squat and people will see what you ate for lunch."

Ummmm...

Well, for me - I really don't want this to be my view at the gym, if I'm on a treadmill and the girl on the step machine in front of me, is wearing one of these.

"Ummmm... Well, for me - I really don't want this to be my view at the gym, if I'm on a treadmill and the girl on the step machine in front of me, is wearing one of these," another opined.

"Definitely not squat-proof," the comments continued. "How did that get approved?" "Every day we get further and further from the Lord," a third declared.

"This can't be real." "oh my god what?" "Oh no. I thought you had to be making it up, but no – they're real."

But there were those that defended them. "Can we normalize butt cleavage?" one woman said in a response video. "Butt cleav is sexy, butt cleav is amazing. Let's normalize that."

The leggings, which can be snapped up for the sale price of just $19.99, are, according to the website, "For the cozy night in."

"Our Soft Mesh Open-Back Crotchless Legging features sheer soft mesh fabric that provides a comfortable fit and an open strappy back for a playful surprise."

Indeed, according to the overwhelmingly positive reviews by people who actually bought the product, the TikTokers are missing the point.

"It is pretty clear these aren't the type of leggings you are going to wear to the grocery store, but as something sexy and different for around the house or to sleep in? These are unique, flattering, and really pretty!," one review read. "I love the back detail and even the crotchless design, you can wear panties under them or go commando and both are comfy options."

"Something Different to Spice Up Date Night," another concurred. "A different kind of legging to wear under a dress for date night...when we get to have date nights again. These are the fun secret that only you will know they are open back and crotchless."

"The back is super cute and the crotchless feature is subtle ?? now lingerie doesn't have to come off right away. Lol" another teased.

"Sometimes lingerie my hubby finds sexy is complicated to get in and out of and/or constricting to wear," agreed yet another. "These leggings were both comfortable and very sexy"

One reviewer declared: "If your butt is your best ASSet, these were made for you. The fact that they're crotchless is just a bonus."