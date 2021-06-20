Jordana Brewster Reveals She Had Crush on Paul Walker After Finding Out He Was Crushing on Her

Getty

Their on-screen romance in the "Fast & Furious" franchise was this close to being replicated in real life!

Jordana Brewster just found out that her on-screen love since the first film, Paul Walker, was crushing on her on the set of "The Fast and the Furious" film during the premiere for "F9" when director Rob Cohen spilled the beans.

"I didn't know that!" she told E! News the next day. But then she dropped a bombshell of her own. She was crushing, too -- but it looks like their timing was off.

"I had a crush on him more after like… from 4 to 7 I had a crush on him," she mused. "I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew."

The first movie in the sprawling franchise came out 20 years ago, in 2001, with the fourth film hitting in 2009 and the seventh landing in theaters in 2015. Walker died in 2013 during the making of "Furious 7," having not completed his filming -- stand-ins were used to complete the film.

Brewster married husband Andrew Form in 2007. They share two sons, Rowan and Julian. Julian, actually, features alongside his mother in the forthcoming "F9."

The proud mama showed off several snaps from the day of the film's premiere, including a few of Julian in his dapper suit.

Fans can check out the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" saga when "F9" hits theaters on June 25. In the meantime, they can check out Julian's red carpet debut and some candids with his proud mama and "family" below.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.