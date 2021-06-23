Conan O'Brien Burns Up His Last Week on TBS By Smoking Weed with Seth Rogen

TBS

Andy Richter took a toke too.

Conan O'Brien got a little loose by smoking a joint with Seth Rogen during the final week of his TBS show.

On Tuesday's episode, Conan asked the actor, who owns his own marijuana company, for a bit of life advice as he will be having some extra time now that "Conan" is ending after 11 years.

"I'm going to have some downtime, and honestly, I'm not even kidding, I don't really know what to do with downtime," he explained.

Seth quipped, "Yes, I get that sense from you," before offering a recommendation. "I would suggest -- this is going to be hilariously on-brand -- try smoking a lot of weed for a long time."

Conan told Seth he doesn't usually partake in marijuana, but isn't one to judge those who do, even calling it a "fine herb."

"I enjoy my lucidity," he cracked.

"Never a sentence I've even thought in my life," Rogen replied with a laugh.

Conan proceeded to tell Seth and co-host Andy Richter that "nothing really happened" during the few times he did try smoking marijuana. He then asked if Seth, as a "weed professor," could suggest some weed that would work for him.

Without hesitation, Seth pulled a joint out of his shirt pocket.

"This is how lame I am -- for a second I thought, 'He brought a birthday candle?'" joked Conan.

After Seth advised Conan to start slow with just one hit of the joint, the former "SNL" writer did just that. Then he passed it back to Seth, who also obliged and sent the joint over to Andy.

"This is the kind of thing you do when you know it’s over for you," Conan quipped, as Seth chimed in, "I'm so happy with what just happened."

"I wasn't expecting any of this."