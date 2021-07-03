Chris Pratt Says He Challenged Dave Bautista to Wrestle Him While Blacked Out on Ambien

CBS/Getty

"I was mortified."

Chris Pratt revealed he doesn't use sleeping aids anymore because of a particular incident he had with his Marvel co-star Dave Bautista.

During his appearance on Thursday's "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" actor said he would text people while on Ambien and wouldn't remember what he wrote the next day, such as the case of challenging Bautista to a wrestling match.

On that occasion, Bautista -- who was a six-time world champion in the WWE -- approached Pratt the following day asking him about the text, to which Pratt appeared dumbfounded.

"He goes, 'You don’t remember?'" imitating Bautista's voice. "When he walks out, I was like, 'What did I text him?' I look at my phone -- it's a text like this long."

"It was like 'Dave? I want to wrestle. I want to wrestle you,'" he continued. '"No one needs to know, but I just want to know, I think I could take you. I think I can wrestle you, bro, like collegiate rules. No elbows, no knees. I just want -- I want to feel the power.'"

"I was mortified," Pratt added. "It would kill me. It's so bad. He's by far the toughest dude in all of Marvel."

Corden chimed in, "I fancy your chances against a lot of people -- you should never ever wrestle him."

Following Pratt's interview on the show, Bautista tweeted, "I'll never forget the look of confusion when I asked him about the texts!"

The pair first starred together in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." They went on to appear in 2017's "Guardians of the Galazy Vol.2" and "Avengers: Infinity War." They were last seen together in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019.